CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,687 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXSM opened at $66.54 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

