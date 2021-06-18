CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466,136 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

PAGP opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

