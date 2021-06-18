CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.