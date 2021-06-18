CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.13% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

KIQ stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Kelso Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.