CIBC Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of BRLXF remained flat at $$31.57 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60. Boralex has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

