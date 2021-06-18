CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEC opened at $9.00 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.