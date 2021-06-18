CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $160,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $125,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 232.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 439,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 306,973 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

BBD opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

