CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $34.30 on Friday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $79.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 4.39.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

