CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 942 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

