CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,605 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of ASAI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

