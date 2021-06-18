CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

