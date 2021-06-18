Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 178.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $82,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.87. 41,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,073. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

