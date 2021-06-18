Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $23,375,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

CMPR opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

