Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $361.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.