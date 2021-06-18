Citigroup Inc. Acquires 484,218 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $97,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.49. 37,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

