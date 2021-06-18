Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,362,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,371,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $151,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 171,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

