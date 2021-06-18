Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $88,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,531. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

