Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 992,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.56% of PRA Health Sciences worth $155,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $12,941,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,873,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,155 shares of company stock valued at $29,780,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.77. 8,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,742. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

