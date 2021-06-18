Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,339,873 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 299,747.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $192,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $93.12 and a 12-month high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

