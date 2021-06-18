Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.07. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 64,186 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $83,634. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

