City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.76 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

