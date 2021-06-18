Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,882. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

