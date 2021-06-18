Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) CFO Richard Hanks Sells 124,297 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

