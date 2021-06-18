Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post $431.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.00 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

