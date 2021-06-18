Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $713,092.10 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $713,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

