Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-20 million.

Shares of CLVR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 164,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,801. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

