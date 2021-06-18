Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,529 ($19.98). The stock had a trading volume of 556,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,576. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,602. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.