Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Close Brothers Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $44.34 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

