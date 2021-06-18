Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $4,759,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NET opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.