Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $4,759,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE NET opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
