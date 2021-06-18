Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $101.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 986,701 shares of company stock valued at $77,973,630. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

