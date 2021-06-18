Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys Shares of 4,379 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

NYSE COP opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of -393.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

