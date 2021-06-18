Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $518,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

