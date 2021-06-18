Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 32,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.29.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

