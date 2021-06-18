Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. IEC Electronics Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

