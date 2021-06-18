Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

SCHH stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

