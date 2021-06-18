Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.75. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 112,482 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $707,938 in the last 90 days. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

