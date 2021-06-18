CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0565 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $40.02 million and $993,666.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00730750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00084032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

