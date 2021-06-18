Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$0.17 to C$0.29. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Colibri Resource traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 57800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

About Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

