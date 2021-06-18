Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.