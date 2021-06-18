Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,991,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

