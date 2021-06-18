Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 719,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 369,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,667. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

