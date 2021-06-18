Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

CBSH stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.