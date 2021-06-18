Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.