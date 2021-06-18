Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

