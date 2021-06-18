Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.89. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

