Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.89. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

