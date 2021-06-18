Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.97

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 47095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

CMWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.