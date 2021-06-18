Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.39% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $119.80.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.