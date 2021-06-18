Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.08 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

ATR stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

