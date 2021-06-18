Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.