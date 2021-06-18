Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.53 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 122.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.46 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $241.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

